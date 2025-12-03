Stock recommendations for 3 December from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 03 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 3 December. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
The Indian benchmark indices ended the day on a negative note, paring gains from the previous session's record highs as profit-booking in heavyweight Financials and Energy stocks weighed down the market. The Nifty 50 closed 143.00 points lower, or 0.55%, settling at 26,032.75, while the Sensex shed 414.71 points, or 0.48%, to close at 85,233.87.
