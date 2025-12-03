Stock recommendations for 3 December from MarketSmith India

The Indian benchmark indices ended the day on a negative note, paring gains from the previous session's record highs as profit-booking in heavyweight Financials and Energy stocks weighed down the market. The Nifty 50 closed 143.00 points lower, or 0.55%, settling at 26,032.75, while the Sensex shed 414.71 points, or 0.48%, to close at 85,233.87.

On the sectoral front, Financial Services and Banking indices were the primary laggards, while select IT and FMCG stocks offered minor support. The overall market breadth was decidedly weak, with the advance-decline ratio on the NSE heavily skewed toward decliners, indicating widespread selling pressure beyond the indices. The macroeconomic focus remains on the upcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, starting tomorrow, where the market is keenly awaiting commentary on the interest rate trajectory following recent robust GDP data.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Asian Paints Ltd (current price: ₹ 2,954)

Why it’s recommended: Market leadership and strong brand equity, distribution strength (70,000+ dealers)

Key metrics: P/E: 73.31 | 52-week high: ₹3,500 | Volume: ₹615.16 crore

Technical analysis: Bullish flag breakout

Risk factors: Rising competition (grasim entry), slowdown in housing/real estate cycles

Buy: ₹2,930-2,970

Target price: ₹3,200 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹2,840

Buy: Siemens Ltd (current price: ₹ 3,361)

Why it’s recommended: Strong Position in India’s industrial and infrastructure capex cycle, leadership in automation and digitalization

Key metrics: 57.94 | 52-week high: ₹4,153 | Volume: ₹249.65 crore

Technical analysis: Downward sloping trendline breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on policy and capex cycles, competitive pressure in several segments

Buy at: ₹3,330-3,390

Target price: ₹3,800 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 3,150

Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed yesterday

The Indian market closed lower on 2 December 2025, with the Nifty 50 settling at 26,032.20, down 0.55% (-143.55 points) after sliding through most of the session amid weak global cues and profit-booking in financials and consumption-heavy sectors. Selling pressure was broad-based, reflected in a notably weak advance-decline ratio, with 1,084 stocks advancing against 2,007 declining, signalling broad market softness.

On the sectoral front, financial services, private banks, consumer durables, oil and gas, and FMCG were the major losers, while pharma and mid-small healthcare managed modest gains, offering some defensive support. Metal and IT indices also ended slightly lower as investors weighed cautious global risk sentiment and consolidation across commodities and tech.

The index extended its corrective phase, with the index posting a mild decline and forming a second consecutive subdued candle, signalling fatigue after its recent rally. Momentum readings reflect this loss of traction. The RSI, which had been hovering in the bullish zone through November, has now rolled over from elevated levels and continues to trend lower, suggesting moderation in upside momentum and the possibility of further consolidation. The MACD has also triggered a bearish crossover, reinforcing the view that momentum is tilting in favour of sellers in the near term.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a “Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-weekhigh. The RSI has eased slightly to around 62, indicating cooling momentum but still holding in bullish territory, reflecting a healthy pullback within an uptrend. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive alignment, though the histogram shows signs of narrowing, hinting at a potential slowdown in upward momentum.

The index retreated modestly, closing just above 26,000 amid a broad-based selloff. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,850, while a stronger demand zone near 25,700 remains crucial for preserving the broader uptrend and overall market stability. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would be constructive and could pave the way for a renewed rally toward 26,500-26,700 in the near term.

How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?

The Nifty Bank experienced profit-booking pressure for the day, closing lower after having touched a new all-time high of 60,114.30 in the previous session. The index mirrored the weakness in the broader market, which was primarily dragged down by selling in heavyweight banking and financial stocks. It concluded the session at 59,681.35, registering a marginal decline of 71 points or approximately 0.12%. Selling was particularly notable in key private sector banks, with heavyweights like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as major laggards among the index constituents. However, the fall was capped slightly by resilience in Nifty PSU Bank, which ended the day marginally higher. The cautious sentiment in the sector comes ahead of the upcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from 3-5 December, where markets are keenly watching the central bank's commentary on the interest rate outlook following strong recent GDP data.

The Nifty Bank extended its corrective undertone on 2 December 2025, closing notably lower and registering a second consecutive pullback candle after its recent upswing. Price action reflects a cooling off near the upper boundary of its rising structure, with today’s decline showing follow-through selling after last week’s hesitation. Momentum indicators are showing clear signs of fatigue. The RSI, which recently hovered near overbought territory, has rolled over and is now trending lower, signalling easing bullish momentum and increasing probability of near-term consolidation. The MACD has also begun to flatten with a soft bearish crossover emerging, suggesting that upside momentum has tapered and that sellers are gaining incremental control.

The index saw profit-booking after briefly touching a new all-time high of 60,114. In the near term, a price range of 58,500-58,400 is expected to provide a strong cushion, with any dip toward this area likely to draw fresh buying interest from market participants. On the upside, the recent peak at 60,114 may temporarily cap further gains, serving as a near-term resistance point. A sustained move above 60,000 would reinforce the prevailing bullish trend and could pave the way for the index to resume its upward trajectory.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.

Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.

Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.