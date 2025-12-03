Stock recommendations for 3 December from MarketSmith India

How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?

The Nifty Bank experienced profit-booking pressure for the day, closing lower after having touched a new all-time high of 60,114.30 in the previous session. The index mirrored the weakness in the broader market, which was primarily dragged down by selling in heavyweight banking and financial stocks. It concluded the session at 59,681.35, registering a marginal decline of 71 points or approximately 0.12%. Selling was particularly notable in key private sector banks, with heavyweights like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as major laggards among the index constituents. However, the fall was capped slightly by resilience in Nifty PSU Bank, which ended the day marginally higher. The cautious sentiment in the sector comes ahead of the upcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from 3-5 December, where markets are keenly watching the central bank's commentary on the interest rate outlook following strong recent GDP data.