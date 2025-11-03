Stock recommendations for 3 November from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 03 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 3 November. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices — Sensex and Nifty — tumbled for the second day in a row on Friday, 31 October. Despite this, the indices clocked their best monthly gains in seven months since March.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story