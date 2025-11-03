Stock recommendations for 3 November from MarketSmith India

The index halted its four-week winning streak, ending the week marginally higher near 25,700. On the technical front, Nifty now faces a crucial resistance zone between 26,000 and 26,300. A decisive breakout above this range could pave the way for new all-time highs. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,400, while a stronger base near 25,000 continues to underpin the broader uptrend. Overall, the market structure remains constructive as long as the index sustains above 25,400, a key breakout zone aligned with the downward-sloping trendline. Overall sentiment remained cautious amid subdued global risk appetite and mixed corporate earnings.