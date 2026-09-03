Stock recommendations for 3 September from MarketSmith India

Although it remains above oversold territory, RSI declined to 45.49 and remains below its average of 50.29, signaling weakening momentum and limited bullish conviction. MACD stayed below its signal line, with the MACD line at 12.92 versus the signal line at 48.79 and a negative histogram of 35.88, confirming a bearish crossover and subdued momentum. Nevertheless, both lines remain near the zero axis, indicating trend weakness rather than a decisive breakdown. A sustained RSI move above 50, accompanied by a bullish MACD crossover, would be required to strengthen the recovery case and improve the probability of an upside breakout.