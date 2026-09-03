Stock recommendations for 3 September from MarketSmith India

Stock-market recap: Indian equities fell sharply on Wednesday as a fresh escalation in the US-Iran conflict sent crude oil prices surging, reviving inflation and rate-hike worries across global markets. The Nifty 50 dropped 141.35 points, or 0.59%, to close at 23,914.45, while the Sensex lost 373.93 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 76,570.35.