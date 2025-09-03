Stock recommendations for 3 September—from MarketSmith India

How Nifty Bank performed

On Tuesday, the Nifty Bank index experienced a volatile trading session, ultimately closing in negative territory. After a muted open and an attempt to gain momentum, selling pressure intensified after the first hour of trade, dragging the index lower. The index opened at 54,038.25, reached an intraday high of 54,160.95, but fell to a low of 53,578 before settling at 53,661.