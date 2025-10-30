Stock recommendations for 30 October from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 30 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 30 October. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: Domestic benchmark equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, wrapped up on a positive note, in anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, reflecting the upward movement of their global counterparts during Wednesday's trading session. A potential US-China trade agreement has improved market sentiment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story