Stock recommendations for 30 October from MarketSmith India

The index continued its bullish momentum and successfully closed above the psychological 26,000 mark, reaffirming its upward bias. On the technical front, Nifty now faces a key resistance zone between 26,000 and 26,300. A decisive breakout above this range could pave the way for new all-time highs. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,400, while a stronger base near 25,000 continues to underpin the broader uptrend. The overall market structure remains constructive as long as the index sustains itself above 25,400, a crucial breakout zone aligned with the downward-sloping trendline.