Stock recommendations for 4 December from MarketSmith India

The index successfully retested its 21-DMA and closed above it, reaffirming short-term resilience. On the downside, immediate support is situated at 25,850, while 25,700 remains a critical demand area for sustaining the broader uptrend and maintaining overall market stability. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would strengthen the technical structure and open room for a continuation of the rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term.