Stock recommendations for 4 February from MarketSmith India

How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?

The Nifty Bank opened on a strong positive note, registering a sharp gap-up at the start of the session and maintaining positive momentum throughout the day. The index witnessed sustained buying interest, which propelled it to an intraday high of 61,764 before some profit-booking emerged at higher levels. Despite easing off from the peak, the index closed firmly at 60,041, marking a robust gain of 1,422 points, or 2.43%. The rally was broad-based, with buying interest visible across all major banking constituents. Positive global cues, coupled with improved risk sentiment, supported the upward movement. Overall, the day’s price action reflected renewed investor confidence in the banking sector and strong institutional participation.