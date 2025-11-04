Stock recommendations for 4 November from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 4 November. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
The Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's session marginally positive, consolidating at elevated levels after a sharp rally last month. The Nifty 50 closed 0.16% higher at 25,763, and the Sensex gained 0.05% at 83,976. A lack of fresh decisive domestic cues and mild profit booking at higher levels kept the market range-bound for most of the day. Sectoral performance was mixed, though the broader market outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.77% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advancing 0.72%. The positive market breadth was evident with the advance-decline ratio favouring gainers. PSU Banks led the charge, continuing their momentum on healthy quarterly earnings and improving asset quality, while IT stocks faced pressure, easing amid fading expectations of an immediate US Fed rate cut.