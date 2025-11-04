Stock recommendations for 4 November from MarketSmith India

On the daily chart, the index continues to trade above all its key moving averages (20-, 50-, and 200-day EMAs), reinforcing a medium-term bullish structure. However, the index is currently encountering resistance near 26,000-26,100, aligned with a long-term descending trendline visible from the previous swing highs. Sustained trade above this level would signal a potential continuation of the breakout. Failure to hold could invite near-term profit booking. The RSI has cooled slightly to around 59, down from overbought levels, suggesting consolidation rather than reversal. Momentum remains constructive as long as RSI holds above 55. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory, though the histogram shows narrowing bars, indicating slowing momentum and the possibility of sideways movement in the short term.