Stock recommendations for 4 September from MarketSmith India
Indian equity markets staged a robust recovery from an early-session dip, closing higher on Wednesday amidst a backdrop of mixed global signals and caution ahead of the GST Council meeting. Nifty 50 advanced 134.45 points, or 0.55%, to close at 24,715.05, while BSE Sensex gained 409.83 points, or 0.51%, to settle at 80,567.71. The index’s ability to close above 24,700 suggests underlying strength, though a key resistance around the 24,750 level remains a technical hurdle to watch. Investors are keenly awaiting outcomes from the GST Council meeting, with potential tax rationalization expected to further boost consumption-led sectors.