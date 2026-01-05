Stock recommendations for 5 January from MarketSmith India

The index has registered a decisive breakout, scaling fresh all-time highs and managing to close above the earlier peak, which marks a notable improvement in the broader technical structure. From here, a sustained move above 26,300 would further strengthen the bullish setup and is likely to pave the way for a continuation of the ongoing rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term. On the downside, the 25,900 area emerges as the first reference point to watch in the event of a corrective pullback. On the other hand, 25,500 remains a critical demand region that underpins the medium-term trend.