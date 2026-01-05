Stock recommendations for 5 January from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended Friday, 2 January, on a strong note, led by broad-based buying amid rising optimism ahead of the Q3 earnings season.
The Nifty 50 scaled a fresh intraday high of 26,340 and went on to settle at a record closing high of 26,328.55, up 182 points, or 0.70%. The Sensex rose 573 points, or 0.67%, to close at 85,762.01. Broader markets outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index gaining 0.97% and the Smallcap index advancing 0.79%.
Investor wealth swelled by over ₹4 trillion in a single session, as the total market capitalization of BSE-listed companies climbed to more than ₹481 trillion.
Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India
Buy: UNO Minda Ltd (current price: ₹1,320)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in auto components with diversified product portfolio, beneficiary of rising vehicle electrification and premiumisation trends, consistent revenue growth and improving margins, strong OEM relationships and expanding export footprint, focus on technology, innovation, and value-added products.
- Key metrics: P/E: 80.55, 52-week high: ₹1382, volume: ₹227.62 crore
- Technical analysis: Given trendline breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on cyclical automobile industry demand, margin pressure from raw material price volatility, high competition in the auto ancillary space, execution risk in new product launches and capacity expansion, sensitivity to regulatory changes and EV transition pace.
- Buy: ₹1,280–1,300
- Target price: ₹1,470 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,250
Buy: Indian Bank (current price: ₹860)
- Why it’s recommended: Improving asset quality, declining GNPA and NNPA levels, healthy credit growth momentum, strong CASA base, improving profitability metrics, government support as a PSU Bank, expanding retail, and MSME loan book.
- Key metrics: P/E: 9.92; 52-week high: ₹894.85; volume: ₹273.88 cr.
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA on above average volume.
- Risk factors: Exposure to stressed corporate loans, sensitivity to economic slowdown, pressure on margins from rising competition, PSU governance constraints, impact of interest rate volatility, and higher operating costs due to branch-heavy structure.
- Buy at: ₹855–866
- Target price: ₹970 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹820
How the Nifty 50 performed on Friday
Indian equities closed the first session of the year on a firm footing, supported by broad-based buying and a positive risk tone. Nifty 50 ended at 26,328.55, up 182 points or 0.70%, holding comfortably above 26,200 after a steady intraday advance. Market breadth was decisively positive, with 2,246 stocks advancing against 892 declines, underscoring strong participation beyond the frontline indices.
On the sectoral front, gains were led by PSU Banks, Realty, Metals, Auto, and Financial Services, reflecting renewed interest in cyclicals and rate-sensitive pockets. In contrast, FMCG stocks underperformed, weighed down by selective profit-taking after recent outperformance. Within financials, both private banks and non-bank lenders contributed to the upside, while IT and Pharma added modest support. The broader sentiment remained constructive throughout the session, aided by stable global cues and the absence of near-term domestic macro headwinds.
From a technical perspective, Nifty 50 continues to exhibit a structurally positive setup. Price action remains well-contained within a rising channel, with the index registering a higher close and sustaining above its key short- and medium-term moving averages, highlighting persistent buying interest on declines.
Momentum indicators support this constructive view. The RSI has rebounded and is holding above the neutral 50 mark, suggesting improving strength without entering overbought territory, typically a healthy characteristic of a trending market. Notably, the RSI has also broken above its short-term downward sloping line, a resumption of positive momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD is showing early signs of a bullish crossover with a flattening negative histogram, indicating a gradual shift from consolidation to renewed upside momentum.
According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week. Looking ahead, we will maintain a Confirmed Uptrend stance as long as the market action remains constructive. However, if the distribution day count rises or Nifty breaches key support levels, we may shift the outlook back to an Uptrend Under Pressure to reflect elevated risk.
The index has registered a decisive breakout, scaling fresh all-time highs and managing to close above the earlier peak, which marks a notable improvement in the broader technical structure. From here, a sustained move above 26,300 would further strengthen the bullish setup and is likely to pave the way for a continuation of the ongoing rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term. On the downside, the 25,900 area emerges as the first reference point to watch in the event of a corrective pullback. On the other hand, 25,500 remains a critical demand region that underpins the medium-term trend.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened the session on a positive note and sustained its upward momentum throughout the trading day, consistently remaining in positive territory. The index registered a fresh all-time high during the session and concluded the day close to its lifetime peak, reflecting strong underlying bullish sentiment.
With today’s advance, the index marked its fourth consecutive bullish candle on the daily chart, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. The session commenced at 59,757.40 and witnessed steady buying interest, pushing the index to an intraday high of 60,203.75. The intraday low was recorded at 59,738.25, indicating limited downside pressure. Ultimately, the index settled at 60,150.95, posting a gain of 0.70% for the day.
The momentum indicator RSI is steadily trending higher and is currently placed around the 68 level, indicating strengthening momentum. Additionally, the MACD has registered a fresh positive crossover and continues to trade above the zero line, highlighting the persistence of bullish underlying conditions. While the technical indicators present a combination of signals, the overall market structure remains favorable. According to O’Neil’s market direction framework, Nifty Bank remains categorized under a Confirmed Uptrend, implying that the prevailing trend remains intact and constructive, with bullish bias continuing to dominate the broader price action.
The index has displayed strong resilience over the past four trading sessions, successfully surpassing the key resistance level at 60,100. It continues to trade above all its major moving averages, signaling robust bullish momentum and a strengthening trend structure.
Sustained follow-through in the Banking index could propel prices toward 60,300–61,000 in the coming sessions. On the downside, 58,500–58,000 remains a critical and well-established support area, likely to provide a cushion against any near-term corrective moves and help to preserve the broader bullish outlook.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
