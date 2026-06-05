Stock recommendations for 5 June from MarketSmith India

Bank Nifty staged a sharp rebound during the session, reflecting renewed buying interest in the banking space after recent weakness. Despite the strong recovery, the index continues to trade below its 50-DMA, indicating that the broader short-term trend remains under pressure and that the recent bounce is yet to translate into a decisive trend reversal. Momentum indicators are showing early signs of stabilization. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has improved to around 48-49 and moved above its signal average, reflecting a gradual recovery in momentum. The MACD is showing encouraging signs, with the histogram turning positive and the MACD line attempting to cross above the signal line. Although both indicators remain below the zero line, the improving momentum profile points to a reduction in bearish pressure.