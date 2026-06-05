Stock recommendations for 5 June from MarketSmith India

Market breadth favoured the bulls, with the advance-decline ratio standing at 1,817 advances to 1,474 declines, indicating healthy participation across mid and small-cap segments. Sectoral performance was mixed; Nifty Media and Consumer Durables led the gains, each surging more than 2.1%. Conversely, Nifty Metal and IT faced selling pressure, declining 0.73% and 0.29%, respectively. This sideways movement suggests a period of healthy digestion following recent rallies before the next directional move.