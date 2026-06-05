Stock recommendations for 5 June from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity markets concluded today's session with a marginal positive bias as Nifty 50 gained 10.95 points (0.047%) to finish at 23,416.55. Despite intraday volatility, which saw the index swing between a low of 23,247 and a high of 23,465, the broader market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic.
The Indian equity markets concluded today's session with a marginal positive bias as Nifty 50 gained 10.95 points (0.047%) to finish at 23,416.55. Despite intraday volatility, which saw the index swing between a low of 23,247 and a high of 23,465, the broader market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic.
Market breadth favoured the bulls, with the advance-decline ratio standing at 1,817 advances to 1,474 declines, indicating healthy participation across mid and small-cap segments. Sectoral performance was mixed; Nifty Media and Consumer Durables led the gains, each surging more than 2.1%. Conversely, Nifty Metal and IT faced selling pressure, declining 0.73% and 0.29%, respectively. This sideways movement suggests a period of healthy digestion following recent rallies before the next directional move.
Market breadth favoured the bulls, with the advance-decline ratio standing at 1,817 advances to 1,474 declines, indicating healthy participation across mid and small-cap segments. Sectoral performance was mixed; Nifty Media and Consumer Durables led the gains, each surging more than 2.1%. Conversely, Nifty Metal and IT faced selling pressure, declining 0.73% and 0.29%, respectively. This sideways movement suggests a period of healthy digestion following recent rallies before the next directional move.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (current price: ₹443)
- Why it’s recommended: Strategic supplier to defence sector, strong presence in special alloys, beneficiary of defence spending growth, high entry barriers in niche products, government-backed enterprise, strong aerospace sector exposure, beneficiary of “Make in India” initiatives, specialized metallurgy expertise, long-term demand visibility, strong order book potential, limited domestic competition, expansion into high-value alloys, opportunities from space sector growth, strong R&D capabilities, and strategic importance to national projects.
- Key metrics: P/E: 59.73, 52-week high: ₹469.00, volume: ₹315.08
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on government orders, order execution delays, customer concentration risk, revenue lumpiness from project-based orders, raw material price volatility, slow defence procurement cycles, regulatory and policy risks, capacity utilization risk, margin pressure from input costs, working capital intensity, delays in order approvals, competition from global specialty alloy players, export demand uncertainty, PSU-related operational constraints, and valuation risk during weak order inflows.
- Buy: ₹439–445
- Target price: ₹550 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹404
Buy: Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (current price: ₹893)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong defence and space sector exposure, beneficiary of rising defence spending, focus on niche defence technologies, high entry barriers in key segments, beneficiary of “Make in India” initiatives, growing opportunities in space sector, strong order book visibility, diversified defence product portfolio, increasing indigenization opportunities, strategic partnerships and collaborations, strong optics and electronics capabilities, long-term defence modernization tailwinds, export opportunities in defence products, asset-light design and engineering strengths, and potential beneficiary of private-sector defence push.
- Key metrics: P/E:77.49, 52-week high: ₹942.00, volume: ₹652.33 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on government defence orders, order execution delays, customer concentration risk, revenue volatility from project-based business, regulatory and policy risks, long procurement approval cycles, high competition in defence contracts, technology development risks, dependence on defence budget allocations, working capital intensive projects, delays in order conversion, limited scale compared to larger peers, export approval and compliance risks, valuation risk due to high expectations, and earnings variability from order timing.
- Buy at: ₹884-897
- Target price: ₹1,100 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹805
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equity markets ended marginally higher on 4 June 2026, with Nifty 50 closing at 23,416.55, up 10.95 points (+0.05%) from the previous close of 23,405.60. The benchmark traded in a relatively narrow range of 23,247–23,465 through the session, reflecting a cautious undertone as investors balanced stock-specific opportunities against mixed global cues. However, the market breadth remained constructive, with 1,817 stocks advancing against 1,474 declining, while 105 shares remained unchanged, indicating broader participation beyond the frontline indices.
On the sectoral front, buying interest was visible in Media (+2.19%), Consumer Durables (+2.18%), PSU Banks (+0.41%), Pharma (+0.38%), and Financial Services (+0.37%), supporting the market's positive close. On the other hand, Metal (-0.73%) and IT (-0.29%) emerged as key laggards, limiting benchmark gains. Defensive pockets such as healthcare and FMCG also attracted selective buying, highlighting investors’ preference for earnings visibility.
From a price-action perspective, the Nifty 50 formed a small bullish inside bar. The index recovered intraday from lower levels. However, selling pressure emerged near higher levels, indicating that market participants continue to use rallies as opportunities to lighten positions. Momentum indicators also support the cautious outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently around 41–42, remaining below the neutral 50 mark and indicating subdued momentum. The MACD remains in negative territory, with both the MACD and signal lines below zero. Although the histogram has started to contract marginally, suggesting a slowdown in downside momentum, a meaningful bullish reversal signal is yet to emerge.
The index witnessed a strong intraday recovery after finding support near the crucial 23,150 level, highlighting sustained buying interest at lower levels. The successful defense of this zone keeps the near-term market structure intact and suggests potential for further upside if the index continues to hold above it. However, a decisive breakdown below 23,200–23,100 could weaken sentiment and trigger additional selling pressure toward 22,700. On the upside, the 50-DMA at 23,700 remains a critical hurdle. A sustained close above this level would strengthen bullish momentum, improve market sentiment, and pave the way for a move toward 24,000 in the medium term.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank concluded Thursday's session with a gain of 121.90 points (0.22%), closing at 54,307.85. Throughout the day, the index exhibited volatility, ranging between an intraday low of 53,829.40 and a high of 54,461.00. Performance among constituents was notably led by Bank of Baroda (+1.04%), Canara Bank (+1.02%), and SBI (+0.91%), which provided significant upward momentum. ICICI Bank also remained a key contributor, gaining 0.89%. Conversely, the index faced minor resistance from AU Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank, which declined by 0.61% and 0.23%, respectively. Major heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank ended the day essentially flat, with marginal declines of 0.05% and 0.02%.
Bank Nifty staged a sharp rebound during the session, reflecting renewed buying interest in the banking space after recent weakness. Despite the strong recovery, the index continues to trade below its 50-DMA, indicating that the broader short-term trend remains under pressure and that the recent bounce is yet to translate into a decisive trend reversal. Momentum indicators are showing early signs of stabilization. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has improved to around 48-49 and moved above its signal average, reflecting a gradual recovery in momentum. The MACD is showing encouraging signs, with the histogram turning positive and the MACD line attempting to cross above the signal line. Although both indicators remain below the zero line, the improving momentum profile points to a reduction in bearish pressure.
The index is approaching a crucial support zone in 53,000–52,800, which will be closely monitored for signs of trend continuation or stabilization. A sustained breach below this area could intensify selling pressure and increase the likelihood of a decline toward 51,500. On the upside, 55,300–55,500 remains an important hurdle for the index. A decisive move above this range would indicate improved market sentiment, strengthen the near-term technical structure, and potentially signal the return of buying interest.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.