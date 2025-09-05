Stock recommendations for 5 September from MarketSmith India

Under O’Neil’s methodology, the market status has been cut to “Uptrend Under Pressure" as the Nifty slipped below its 50-DMA, with distribution days now at three. Resistance remains firm at 24,700–24,800, with a decisive breakout needed to open the path toward 25,000. On the downside, support is seen at 24,650–24,600; a breach below this could trigger further declines toward 24,500–24,400. Overall, the index remains range-bound, with key inflection levels set to dictate near-term direction.