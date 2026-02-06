Stock recommendations for 6 February from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 6 min read 06 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 6 February. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
On Thursday, 5 February 2026, the Indian equity benchmarks snapped a three-day winning streak, with the Nifty 50 closing at 25,640.70, down 135.30 points (0.52%), while the Sensex slumped 506.31 points (0.60%) to settle at 83,311.38. Profit booking at elevated levels, coupled with a persistent sell-off in global technology shares and cautious sentiment ahead of tomorrow’s RBI monetary policy decision, weighed on the indices. Sectoral performance was predominantly bearish.
