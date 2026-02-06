Stock recommendations for 6 February from MarketSmith India

The index has delivered a decisive close above its 100- and 200-DMA in a single move, underscoring a sharp improvement in near- to medium-term sentiment. However, following the recent euphoric single-day rally, the market is likely to undergo a phase of consolidation as it digests the gains and attempts to form a healthy base at higher levels. Such stabilization would be constructive for the sustainability of the ongoing uptrend. On the downside, 25,400-25,100 is expected to act as an immediate cushion, where buying interest may emerge on declines. On the upside, 25,800-26,000 represents a strong hurdle for the index, given the supply seen near higher levels. A sustained close above 26,000 would be a key technical trigger and could open the door for further upside toward 26,300-26,400 in the near term.