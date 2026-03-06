Stock recommendations for 6 March from MarketSmith India

From a momentum perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently placed near 36, slipping below the neutral 50 mark and approaching the lower band of the range. This placement indicates weakening momentum and suggests that bearish pressure has intensified in the short term. However, the index has not yet entered deeply oversold territory, leaving room for further downside if selling persists. Meanwhile, the MACD has turned negative, with the MACD line crossing below the signal line and the histogram expanding on the downside. This development confirms a short-term bearish crossover and highlights the possibility of continued corrective movement unless momentum indicators stabilise.