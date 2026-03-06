Stock recommendations for 6 March from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian stock market saw strong buying interest on 5 March, largely driven by short covering after a sharp sell-off that had dragged benchmark indices down about 4% in just a few days.
The Sensex jumped 900 points, or 1.14%, to close at 80,015.90. Its NSE counterpart, the Nifty 50, rose 1.17% to end at 24,765.90.
Buying was broad-based across the market. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.44%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 1.38%.
The rebound came amid short covering and reports that Iran had made conditional offers to the US. Mint could not independently verify these reports.
Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India
Buy: Hindalco Industries Ltd (current price: ₹955)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong position in aluminium & copper segment, integrated operations (bauxite to finished products), Novelis global presence & value-added portfolio, demand growth from EV, renewable & infra sectors, focus on downstream, high-margin products, capacity expansion plans, and healthy long-term demand outlook for aluminium
- Key metrics: P/E: 11.96, 52-week high: ₹1,029.80, volume: ₹1,601.19 crore
- Technical analysis: downward sloping trendline breakout
- Risk factors: Cyclical nature of the metal industry, volatility in aluminium & copper prices, global economic slowdown risk, high exposure to export markets, raw material & energy cost fluctuation, forex movement impact, and regulatory & environmental compliance risks
- Buy: ₹950–960
- Target price: ₹1,100 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹895
Buy: Astra Microwave Products Ltd (current price: ₹1,034)
- Why it’s recommended: Leader in defence electronics & RF systems, strong order book from defence sector, high entry barriers & specialized tech, strategic importance with ‘make in India’ push, repeat business and long-term contracts, growing defence budgets domestically, and increasing indigenization demand
- Key metrics: P/E:61.83, 52-week high: ₹1,195.90, volume: ₹124.97 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 200-DMA on above average volume
- Risk factors: Dependency on government defence orders, long order execution cycles, regulatory & approval delays, pricing pressure in bids, technology obsolescence risk, high working capital requirements, limited diversification outside defence, and geopolitical & policy risks
- Buy at: ₹1,028–1,045
- Target price: ₹1,190 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹968
How the Nifty 50 performed on 5 March
Indian equities ended firmly higher on 5 March, with the Nifty 50 advancing 285 points, or 1.17%, to close at 24,765.90, after trading within a range of 24,529–24,854. Sensex mirrored the momentum, supported by broad-based buying across sectors.
Market breadth was decisively positive, with 2,210 stocks advancing against 1,039 declines (87 unchanged), translating into an advance-decline ratio of over 2:1, signalling strong underlying participation beyond index heavyweights.
On the sectoral front, Metals (+2.3%), Consumer Durables (+2.1%), Autos (+1.9%), and Pharma (+1.5%) led gains, while IT was the lone laggard, slipping 0.6%. Financials and Private Banks posted steady gains, lending stability to the rally.
Nifty 50 staged a sharp rebound after witnessing a corrective phase from recent swing highs and is still trading below its 200-DMA. Momentum indicators remain mixed. The RSI is hovering around 38, recovering from near-oversold territory, which signals easing downside momentum but not yet a decisive bullish shift. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory with the signal line above the MACD line, reflecting lingering bearish undertones. However, the histogram contraction suggests that downside momentum is moderating.
According to O’Neil’s market direction framework, the Indian equity market has transitioned from a Rally Attempt to a Confirmed Downtrend, indicating a deterioration in overall market health.
Nifty snapped its three-session losing streak after testing the crucial 24,300 mark, staging a sharp rebound amid elevated volatility. The index’s ability to defend this level highlights the emergence of near-term buying interest and provides temporary stability to the recent corrective phase. That said, the broader undertone remains fragile, as sentiment continues to be influenced by weak momentum and intermittent selling pressure at higher levels. A sustained breach of 24,300–24,000 would materially weaken the prevailing structure and may accelerate the downside move toward 23,800 in the near term.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank ended the session at 58,755.25, declining 1.81%, reflecting broad-based selling pressure across major banking constituents. The index opened on a weak note and gradually extended losses through the session, indicating persistent supply at higher levels. The recent decline has also breached its 100-DMA, suggesting that market participants are becoming cautious amid profit booking and weakening sentiment. Unless buying interest emerges swiftly, the index may continue to consolidate with a slight negative bias.
From a momentum perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently placed near 36, slipping below the neutral 50 mark and approaching the lower band of the range. This placement indicates weakening momentum and suggests that bearish pressure has intensified in the short term. However, the index has not yet entered deeply oversold territory, leaving room for further downside if selling persists. Meanwhile, the MACD has turned negative, with the MACD line crossing below the signal line and the histogram expanding on the downside. This development confirms a short-term bearish crossover and highlights the possibility of continued corrective movement unless momentum indicators stabilise.
Technically, the immediate support zone is placed near the 200-DMA near 57,450, which may act as the next major support area. On the upside, resistance is seen near 59,200, followed by a stronger hurdle around 60,600, where the 21-DMA is positioned. For the index to regain bullish traction, it must reclaim these levels with sustained buying interest. In the near term, the structure suggests continued consolidation with a downward bias, although sharp pullback rallies may emerge if support levels attract value buying.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.