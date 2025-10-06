Stock recommendations for 6 October from MarketSmith India

On the technical front, the Nifty Bank is currently trending above its 50-day moving average (DMA) but remains below the 100-DMA, positioned near 55,700. Sustained strength above this level would open the path toward 57,650, the all-time high, which is less than 4% away from current levels. On the downside, immediate support rests at 54,200-54,500. A decisive breach of this zone could reintroduce volatility and prompt profit booking, thereby disrupting the prevailing momentum. While the overall positioning signals resilience, close attention to support levels remains essential for managing risks.