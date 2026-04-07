Stock market recap: India’s benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with strong gains on Monday, 6 April, rising more than 1% each amid easing crude oil prices and further recovery in the Indian rupee.
Stock recommendations for 7 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 7 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: India’s benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with strong gains on Monday, 6 April, rising more than 1% each amid easing crude oil prices and further recovery in the Indian rupee.
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