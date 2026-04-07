Stock recommendations for 7 April from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank also opened on a positive note and maintained buying momentum throughout the session. After testing an intraday low of 51,111.10, the index rebounded sharply, reflecting value buying on dips. It rallied to a high of 52,704.55 and closed near the day’s top at 52,609.10, up 1,060.35 points (+2.06%). Despite the strong rebound, the index remains below key moving averages, including the 50- and 100-DMA, suggesting the broader trend is still under pressure. Price action indicates early signs of a relief rally, supported by improving sentiment in financial stocks.