Stock recommendations for 7 January from MarketSmith India

A sustained move above 26,300 would reinforce the bullish setup and is likely to trigger the next leg of the rally, opening the door for an advance toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term. On the downside, 25,900 serves as the first area to monitor in the event of a corrective phase. A deeper decline toward 25,500 would be viewed as a healthy retracement, as this region represents a strong demand area and continues to underpin the medium-term uptrend.