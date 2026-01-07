Stock recommendations for 7 January from MarketSmith India

Heavyweights like Reliance Industries (-4.3%) and Trent (-8.6%) were the primary laggards, with the former reacting to US President Donald Trump’s recent warnings regarding potential tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases. Conversely, defensive buying in Healthcare (+1.85%) and Pharma, alongside a 2.9% jump in ICICI Bank, helped cushion the indices. Elevated volatility fueled by geopolitical developments in Venezuela and evolving trade policies from Washington is expected to keep investors on edge as we enter the Q3 earnings season.