Stock recommendations for 7 May from MarketSmith India



The index managed to reclaim its short-term declining trendline, indicating a revival in buying interest across banking counters. The sharp intraday recovery from lower levels, coupled with a close near the day’s high, reflects a strengthening price structure and renewed bullish participation. The index has also moved back above its 21-day moving average, suggesting improving near-term sentiment. Although it continues to trade below key medium-term moving averages, keeping the broader trend in a recovery mode. From a momentum standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned higher. It is currently hovering near 53, crossing above its signal line and indicating a gradual shift toward positive momentum. Importantly, the RSI remains comfortably away from overbought territory, leaving room for further upside participation if buying interest sustains. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator is showing early signs of stabilization after a corrective phase, with the histogram narrowing on the downside and the signal lines approaching a potential bullish crossover.