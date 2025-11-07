Stock recommendations for 7 November from MarketSmith India

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Bank Nifty opened on a negative note, showing brief signs of recovery as it entered positive territory during the early session. However, the momentum was short-lived, and the index failed to sustain its gains, ultimately closing in the red. Throughout the trading day, the index remained under selling pressure, extending its decline for the second consecutive session. It is now approaching its 21-DMA, which lies nearly 100 points below the current level, indicating a possible short-term support zone.