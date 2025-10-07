Stock recommendations for 7 October from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 extended its gain, closing above both its 100-DMA and the prevailing downward sloping trendline, a development that underscores near-term strength. On the upside, the next key hurdle is at 24,500, a critical resistance area. A decisive close above this band would likely reinforce bullish momentum and pave the way for an extension toward 25,650–25,700 in the coming sessions. Conversely, a close below 24,600 could trigger renewed selling pressure, exposing the index to downside targets around 24,500–24,450.