Stock market recap: Nifty 50 rebounded sharply on Tuesday, gaining 155.40 points (0.68%) to close at 23,123.65, marking its fourth consecutive session of gains. The index opened weak, falling more than 120 points and slipping nearly 1% amid concerns about escalating US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices. However, sentiment improved later in the session following reports of a potential peace plan, triggering a strong recovery.
Stock recommendations for 8 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 8 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Nifty 50 rebounded sharply on Tuesday, gaining 155.40 points (0.68%) to close at 23,123.65, marking its fourth consecutive session of gains. The index opened weak, falling more than 120 points and slipping nearly 1% amid concerns about escalating US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices. However, sentiment improved later in the session following reports of a potential peace plan, triggering a strong recovery.
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MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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