Stock recommendations for 8 April from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Nifty 50 rebounded sharply on Tuesday, gaining 155.40 points (0.68%) to close at 23,123.65, marking its fourth consecutive session of gains. The index opened weak, falling more than 120 points and slipping nearly 1% amid concerns about escalating US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices. However, sentiment improved later in the session following reports of a potential peace plan, triggering a strong recovery.