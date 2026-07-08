Stock recommendations for 8 July from MarketSmith India

The index continues to encounter strong resistance in the 24,500-24,600 range. A decisive breakout above this range could strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way for an advance towards 24,650-24,800, which marks the next significant resistance area. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 24,200. A sustained close below this level could trigger further profit booking, potentially dragging the index towards 24,000, with 23,800 emerging as the next key support level.