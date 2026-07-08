Stock recommendations for 8 July from MarketSmith India

Against this backdrop, the Sensex declined 104.35 points (0.13%) to close at 78,180.72, while the Nifty 50 fell 31.65 points (0.13%) to settle at 24,398.70. Market breadth remained firmly negative, with 1,191 stocks advancing against 2,084 declining, reflecting broad-based selling across the broader market. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 also ended lower, losing 0.30% and 0.55%, respectively.