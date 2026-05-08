Stock recommendations for 8 May from MarketSmith India

Momentum indicators further support the improvement of the undertone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved higher to around 55, crossing above its signal average and indicating a gradual shift from neutral to positive momentum without entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive crossover territory, with the histogram sustaining above the zero line, highlighting continued bullish momentum and easing downside pressure. Volumes also improved alongside the breakout attempt, reinforcing the credibility of the move.