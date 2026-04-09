Stock market recap: The markets opened with a sharp gap-up and closed significantly higher on Wednesday, owing to a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The geopolitical de-escalation triggered a sharp 14% decline in the price of crude oil, which fell below $95 a barrel, easing inflation concerns and improving India’s macro outlook.
Stock recommendations for 9 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 9 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: The markets opened with a sharp gap-up and closed significantly higher on Wednesday, owing to a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The geopolitical de-escalation triggered a sharp 14% decline in the price of crude oil, which fell below $95 a barrel, easing inflation concerns and improving India’s macro outlook.
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MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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