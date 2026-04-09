Stock recommendations for 9 April from MarketSmith India

Technically, immediate resistance is near 24,000–24,200, followed by stronger resistance around the 50-DMA near 24,500. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 23,300 (21-DMA), with a stronger base near 22,800–22,600. The sharp rally, supported by easing crude prices and a stable domestic policy environment, has improved sentiment. In the near term, the index may attempt to consolidate above 23,300 and gradually move higher. A sustained move above 24,200 could trigger further gains, while failure to hold key supports may lead to renewed volatility.