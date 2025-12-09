Stock recommendations for 9 December from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 09 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 9 December. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: The Indian stock market ended with deep cuts on Monday, 8 December, as investors sold stocks across segments amid mixed global cues. The Sensex closed 610 points, or 0.71%, lower at 85,102.69, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,960.55, down 226 points, or 0.86%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices crashed 1.73% and 2.20%, respectively.
