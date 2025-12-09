Stock recommendations for 9 December from MarketSmith India

The index failed to sustain above its 21-DMA and slipped below the psychological 26,000 mark, indicating near-term weakness. On the downside, initial support is placed at 25,850, while 25,700 remains a critical demand area for preserving the broader uptrend and maintaining overall market stability. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would strengthen the technical setup and pave the way for a continuation of the rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term.