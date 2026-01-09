Stock recommendations for 9 January from MarketSmith India

Stock markets recap: The Indian equity markets faced a challenging session on Thursday as benchmark indices extended their losing streak for the fourth consecutive day.

Nifty 50 concluded the session sharply lower, slipping below the psychological 26,000 mark to close at 25,884.15, down nearly 1%.

Similarly, BSE Sensex plummeted more than 700 points to finish at 84,277.00. Sentiment was severely dampened by heightened geopolitical jitters and renewed trade concerns following reports that the U.S. administration might impose steep tariffs on Indian goods related to Russian energy imports.

This triggered a broad-based sell-off, particularly in the Metals and Oil & Gas sectors, while IT and Auto also faced significant pressure. Market breadth remained decisively weak with a poor advance-decline ratio of 0.16x, reflecting one stock advancing for every six declining.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Bharat Electronics Ltd (current price: ₹415)

Why it’s recommended: Strong order book driven by defence and government contracts, strategic importance in India’s defence indigenisation push, consistent revenue and profit growth across cycles, a healthy balance sheet with low debt and strong cash flows, and long-term visibility supported by repeat orders and long-duration contracts.

P/E: 55.58, 52-week high: 436, volume: 930.65 crore Technical analysis: trendline breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on government and defence spending, order execution delays impacting near-term performance, limited diversification outside defence electronics, margin sensitivity to cost escalation and pricing pressure, and potential policy or budget changes affecting order inflows.

410–420 Target price: ₹ 450 in two to three months

450 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 398

Buy: IDFC First Bank Ltd (current price: ₹86)

Why it’s recommended: Improving asset quality with declining NPAs, strong retail deposit and loan growth, a rising CASA ratio supporting lower funding costs, consistent improvement in profitability metrics, and a well-capitalised balance sheet.

P/E: 55.76; 52-week high: 87; volume: 536.23 crore Technical analysis: Flat base breakout

Risk factors: Pressure on margins due to interest rate cycles, higher credit costs in unsecured lending segments, intense competition from larger private banks, sensitivity to an economic slowdown, and regulatory and policy-related risks.

Target price: ₹ 93 in two to three months

93 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 82.9

Nifty 50 recap

Indian equities ended with a sharp fall on Wednesday, with benchmarks under sustained selling pressure through the session. Nifty 50 declined 1.01% to close at 25,876.85, while Sensex also posted a comparable fall, reflecting broad-based risk aversion.

The market opened weak and drifted lower for most of the day, failing to hold 26,000 on Nifty. Market breadth was decisively negative, with the advance-decline ratio heavily skewed against bulls: only 545 stocks advanced versus 2,625 declines.

This indicates widespread underscoring of distribution across the broader market. On the sectoral front, Nifty Metals, Oil and Gas, IT, and PSU Banks led the decline, each correcting 2–3%. This was due to the global commodity concerns, weak overnight cues, and profit-taking, which weighed on sentiment. Defensive pockets such as FMCG and private banks also closed in the red, indicating limited risk-off shelter.

Nifty 50 price action in the latest session shows a clear loss of momentum, with the index forming a bearish candle near the lower end of the channel. The inability to sustain above the short-term moving averages and the close near the day’s low indicate increasing supply at higher levels and a shift toward consolidation within the broader uptrend.

From a momentum perspective, the RSI has drifted lower and is currently hovering in the mid-40s to low-50s zone, slipping below its recent trendline. This suggests weakening bullish strength and a transition from strong momentum to a more neutral-to-soft bias, though not yet in oversold territory.

The RSI structure points to distribution rather than aggressive capitulation. The MACD has flattened and moved closer to the signal line, with histogram bars turning negative, highlighting a slowdown in trend strength.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "confirmed uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week. Looking ahead, we will maintain the Confirmed Uptrend stance as long as market action remains constructive. However, if the distribution day count rises or Nifty breaches key support levels, we may shift the outlook back to ‘uptrend under pressure’ to reflect elevated risk.

The index has decisively breached its 50-DMA and the key psychological level of 26,000, and closed near the day’s low, indicating persistent selling pressure and a near-term weakening of sentiment. This price behavior suggests that the index has entered a corrective phase within the broader uptrend.

On the downside, 25,700 emerges as the first area to watch, as it could provide an initial pause to the ongoing decline. Conversely, for the broader uptrend to regain traction, the index would need to reclaim and sustain a close above 26,000. A decisive move above this level could improve market confidence and potentially pave the way for a gradual recovery toward 26,300.

How Nifty Bank Performed?

Nifty Bank opened on a slightly negative note at 59,893, attempted an early upside move, and recorded an intraday high of 60,113. However, the index failed to sustain at higher levels and witnessed profit booking from the top, slipping to an intraday low of 59,565. It eventually closed the session at 59,687, ending 0.51% lower.

The price action reflects selling pressure near the psychological 60,000 mark, indicating short-term supply emerging at elevated levels. Despite the intraday decline, it continues to trade above key short-term moving averages, suggesting that broader trend strength has not been compromised yet and pullbacks are being monitored closely by market participants.

From an indicator perspective, the RSI (14) is positioned near 56, indicating a neutral-to-positive momentum without entering overbought territory. This suggests there is still room for further consolidation or a fresh directional move. The MACD remains above the signal line but is flattening, reflecting a slowdown in bullish momentum rather than a clear bearish reversal. The histogram has narrowed, highlighting indecision in the near term. According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, Nifty Bank remains in a Confirmed Uptrend. From a tactical standpoint, momentum indicators suggest a pause rather than trend exhaustion, and traders should remain selective with positions.

The index closed the session on a mildly negative note, largely reflecting profit booking after the recent up-move. At the current juncture, the index may retest its 21-DMA, placed near 59,388, which is roughly 0.50% in the downside.

On the upside, 60,065–60,100 continues to act as an immediate resistance band, and a decisive close above this region could revive bullish momentum, potentially opening the door for an advance toward 60,800–61,000 over the next 3–7 trading sessions.

Overall, the trend bias remains bullish as long as the index remains above 59,400 and holds above its 21-DMA. However, a breach of the 21-DMA may invite additional selling pressure and near-term supply.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.

Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.

Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.