Stock recommendations for 9 January from MarketSmith India

From an indicator perspective, the RSI (14) is positioned near 56, indicating a neutral-to-positive momentum without entering overbought territory. This suggests there is still room for further consolidation or a fresh directional move. The MACD remains above the signal line but is flattening, reflecting a slowdown in bullish momentum rather than a clear bearish reversal. The histogram has narrowed, highlighting indecision in the near term. According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, Nifty Bank remains in a Confirmed Uptrend. From a tactical standpoint, momentum indicators suggest a pause rather than trend exhaustion, and traders should remain selective with positions.