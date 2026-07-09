Stock recommendations for 9 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: The Indian equity benchmarks suffered a severe, broad-based sell-off on Wednesday, with Nifty 50 plunging 2.12% to close at 23,882.05, losing 516.65 points, while BSE Sensex tumbled more than 1,600 points.
Stock market update: The Indian equity benchmarks suffered a severe, broad-based sell-off on Wednesday, with Nifty 50 plunging 2.12% to close at 23,882.05, losing 516.65 points, while BSE Sensex tumbled more than 1,600 points.
Escalating geopolitical tensions stemming from the U.S.-Iran war and a consequent spike in Brent crude prices triggered widespread panic, stoking inflation and margin-compression concerns for the world's third-largest oil importer.
Escalating geopolitical tensions stemming from the U.S.-Iran war and a consequent spike in Brent crude prices triggered widespread panic, stoking inflation and margin-compression concerns for the world's third-largest oil importer.
Market breadth was decisively bearish, with a bleak advance-decline ratio of 699 stocks advancing against 2,633 stocks declining. On the sectoral front, high-beta and crude-sensitive pockets bore the brunt.
Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank declined 2.72% and 2.52%, respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto shed more than 2% each. With persistent FII outflows and weak Q1 earnings expectations compounding the geopolitical drag, the index's near-term trend has shifted to highly volatile.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: West Coast Paper Mills Limited (current price: ₹542)
- Why it’s recommended: Leading integrated paper manufacturer, strong writing & printing paper presence, diversified product portfolio, healthy cash flow generation, beneficiary of rising paper demand, strong distribution network, backward integration advantages, expansion in packaging paper segment, improving operational efficiency, healthy balance sheet, export growth opportunities, strong return ratios, beneficiary of education sector demand, capacity expansion opportunities, and attractive dividend track record.
- Key metrics: P/E: 22.62, 52-week high: ₹583.00, volume: ₹53.39 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout
- Risk factors: Cyclical paper industry demand, raw material price volatility, energy and fuel cost inflation, environmental compliance risks, competition from imports, digitalization reducing paper demand, working capital intensive operations, margin pressure from input costs, regulatory and forestry policy risks, water availability risks, economic slowdown affecting demand, capacity utilization risks, export demand fluctuations, competition in packaging paper, and earnings volatility from commodity cycles.
- Buy: ₹537–545
- Target price: ₹600 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹513
Buy: NACL Industries Limited (current price: ₹222)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong agrochemical product portfolio, beneficiary of rising agrochemical demand, diversified crop protection offerings, growing export opportunities, strong presence in domestic market, expansion in contract manufacturing, focus on specialty agrochemicals, beneficiary of China+1 trend, strong R&D capabilities, capacity expansion opportunities, long-term agriculture demand, improving product mix, distribution network across India, growth in custom synthesis business, and turnaround potential with operational improvements.
- Key metrics: P/E: 232.37, 52-week high: ₹311.42, volume: ₹143.87 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on monsoon conditions, raw material price volatility, intense competition in agrochemicals, regulatory approval risks, margin pressure from input costs, export demand fluctuations, currency fluctuation impact, working capital intensive business, environmental compliance risks, inventory management risks, slowdown in rural demand, pricing pressure from generic products, execution risk in expansion plans, customer concentration risk, and earnings volatility from seasonal demand.
- Buy at: ₹220–223
- Target price: ₹245 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹210
How the benchmark index performed
Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp broad-based sell-off on 8 July 2026, with benchmark indices ending near the day's lows amid weak global sentiment, rising crude oil prices, renewed geopolitical tensions, and sustained risk aversion.
Nifty 50 declined 516.65 points (2.12%) to close at 23,882.05, after trading in a range of 23,805.20–24,300.00, slipping below 24,000.
BSE Sensex also tumbled nearly 1,680 points, marking one of the steepest single-session declines in recent months. Selling pressure was widespread across sectors. PSU Banks (-2.72%), Private Banks (-2.52%), FMCG (-2.49%), Financial Services (-2.47%), Auto (-2.23%), and Oil & Gas (-2.23%) emerged as the worst performers. Even relatively defensive segments such as pharma, healthcare, and IT ended firmly in the red, highlighting the broad-based nature of the correction.
Market breadth remained decisively weak, with the overall advance-decline ratio heavily negative with 699 stocks advancing against 2,633 stocks declining, and 79 stocks remained unchanged, reflecting widespread selling across the broader market.
Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp bearish session, forming a strong negative candle after failing to sustain above its recent breakout zone, indicating renewed selling pressure at higher levels. The index has once again slipped below its short-term moving averages and remains stuck between the 50- and 100-DMA, reflecting the absence of a decisive directional trend and continued consolidation within a broader range. Momentum indicators have also weakened.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined sharply to around 48.5, slipping below its signal line and moving back into neutral territory, indicating fading bullish momentum without yet entering oversold conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory. However, the histogram has narrowed, and the MACD line is on the verge of a bearish crossover with the signal line, suggesting that upward momentum is waning.
The index is trading near a crucial support zone at 23,800, which will be closely monitored in the coming sessions. A decisive breakdown below this level could intensify selling pressure and open the door for a decline toward 23,600–23,500. On the upside, 24,300 remains the immediate and critical resistance level.
A sustained move above this hurdle would be required to improve near-term sentiment and signal a recovery in market momentum. Until either of these levels is decisively breached, the index is likely to remain range-bound with a cautious bias, as investors await fresh triggers for the next directional move.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
The banking sector faced heavy liquidation during Wednesday’s session as Nifty Bank plunged 2.51% (or 1,458.10 points) to close at 56,742.60. Triggered by a gap-down opening at 57,918 amid escalating U.S.-Iran hostilities and soaring Brent crude prices near $76. The index accelerated its decline in the afternoon, hitting an intraday low of 56,549.40. Heightened volatility, aggressive foreign institutional investors (FII) outflows, and looming margin compression fears severely hit both public and private banking heavyweights. Sectoral indices reflected deep stress, with Nifty PSU Bank declining 2.72% and Nifty Private Bank closing 2.52% lower. Major banking constituents bore significant damage; key laggards pushing the index downward included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and Axis Bank.
The index witnessed a sharp decline, forming a strong bearish candle after facing rejection near its recent swing highs, indicating renewed selling pressure in the banking space. It has once again slipped below its 100-DMA. Momentum indicators have weakened notably. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell sharply to around 48.5, slipping below its signal line and returning to neutral territory, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above the zero line but has turned negative on momentum, with the MACD line crossing below the signal line and the histogram moving into negative territory, indicating weakening buying strength.
Nifty Bank has broken below its recent sideways consolidation range and the 200-DMA, indicating a deterioration in the near-term technical structure and an increase in bearish momentum. The index is now approaching its immediate support at 55,700. A decisive breach below this level could accelerate selling pressure, potentially dragging the index toward 54,800. On the upside, 58,000 remains a key resistance level, and the index would need to reclaim and sustain above this hurdle to signal a meaningful improvement in sentiment.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.