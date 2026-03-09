Stock recommendations for 9 March from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 witnessed a decisive breakdown in recent sessions, with price action turning increasingly bearish as the index slipped below its short- and medium-term moving averages. The formation of successive lower highs and a sharp expansion in red candles reflects strong distribution, particularly after the recent rejection near the declining trendline drawn from the prior swing highs. From a momentum standpoint, the RSI has drifted into the lower band, currently hovering in the mid-30s, indicating strengthening bearish momentum without entering deeply oversold territory. The lack of positive divergence suggests that downside pressure remains intact. Meanwhile, the MACD has extended its move below the zero line, with the MACD line trading beneath the signal line and histogram bars widening on the negative side, indicating accelerating downside momentum.