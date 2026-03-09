Stock recommendations for 9 March from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: A day after posting gains of more than 1% each, India’s benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—resumed their decline on Friday as investors booked profits amid persistent concerns over the US-Iran conflict, a spike in crude oil prices and heavy foreign capital outflows.
The Sensex plunged 1,097 points, or 1.4%, to close at 78,918.90, while the Nifty 50 fell 315 points, or 1.3%, to 24,450.45. Mid- and small-cap stocks, however, outperformed the benchmarks despite ending in the red. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.67%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.22%.
The overall market capitalization of BSE-listed companies declined to ₹450 trillion from ₹453 trillion in the previous session, erasing about ₹3 trillion in investor wealth in a single day.
Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India
Buy: ABB India Ltd (current price: ₹6,058)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong parent backing (ABB Group), leadership in electrification & automation, beneficiary of capex cycle revival, exposure to renewables & energy transition, strong order book visibility, healthy balance sheet, improving operating margins, and asset-light business segments
- Key metrics: P/E: 75.26, 52-week high: ₹6,260.00, volume: ₹228.03 crore
- Technical analysis: Bullish flag breakout retest
- Risk factors: High valuation risk, cyclical capital goods demand, order inflow volatility, margin pressure from input costs, execution delays in projects, competition from global & domestic players, dependence on industrial capex.
- Buy: ₹5,950–6,100
- Target price: ₹6,750 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹5,780
Buy: Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd (current price: ₹3,198)
- Why it’s recommended: Leading non-bank wealth management & advisory franchise in India with a strong AUM base, consistent revenue and profit growth with profit & AUM trending up, strong presence with HNI & UHNI client focus, low debt profile with a healthy balance sheet, strong ROE and profitability metrics
- Key metrics: P/E:72.21, 52-week high: ₹3,321.40, volume: ₹46.82 crore
- Technical analysis: Double bottom breakout
- Risk factors: High valuation multiples (expensive P/E & P/B), wealth management tied to market sentiment & inflows, competitive pressure from larger wealth managers and peers, profit volatility based on market cycles, and regulatory and compliance risks in financial services
- Buy at: ₹3,190–3,210
- Target price: ₹3,650 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹93,000
How the Nifty 50 performed on 6 March
Indian equities ended sharply lower on 6 March, with Nifty 50 declining 315 points, or 1.27%, to close at 24,450.45, after trading in a range of 24,415.75–24,700.90. Sensex mirrored the weakness, pressured by broad-based selling in financials and rate-sensitive pockets.
Market breadth remained negative, with 1,874 stocks declining and 1,317 stocks advancing, reflecting risk-off sentiment throughout the session. Financials were the key drag, as Nifty Private Bank (-2.27%), PSU Banks (-2.01%), and Financial Services (-2.13%) indices led losses, while Realty and Auto also corrected meaningfully. In contrast, IT was marginally positive, offering limited support. The sharp breakdown in Banks weighed on the benchmark, which slipped below 24,500 and is now approaching immediate support near 24,300.
Nifty 50 witnessed a decisive breakdown in recent sessions, with price action turning increasingly bearish as the index slipped below its short- and medium-term moving averages. The formation of successive lower highs and a sharp expansion in red candles reflects strong distribution, particularly after the recent rejection near the declining trendline drawn from the prior swing highs. From a momentum standpoint, the RSI has drifted into the lower band, currently hovering in the mid-30s, indicating strengthening bearish momentum without entering deeply oversold territory. The lack of positive divergence suggests that downside pressure remains intact. Meanwhile, the MACD has extended its move below the zero line, with the MACD line trading beneath the signal line and histogram bars widening on the negative side, indicating accelerating downside momentum.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has transitioned from a Downtrend to a Rally Attempt, indicating early signs of potential stabilization while still requiring further confirmation for a sustained uptrend.
The index continues to exhibit heightened volatility, reflecting fragile sentiment and elevated uncertainty in the near term. A sustained breach of 24,300–24,000 would materially weaken the current technical structure and could trigger an accelerated downside move toward 23,800 over the short term. Such a breakdown would signal continued distribution and reinforce the prevailing negative bias. On the upside, 25,000 is expected to act as an immediate hurdle, and only a decisive move above this level would help restore near-term stability and improve the broader risk-reward profile.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank ended the session at 58,755.25, declining 1.81%, reflecting broad-based selling pressure across major banking constituents. The index opened on a weak note and gradually extended losses through the session, indicating persistent supply at higher levels. The recent decline has also breached its 100-DMA, suggesting that market participants are becoming cautious amid profit booking and weakening sentiment. Unless buying interest emerges swiftly, the index may continue to consolidate with a slight negative bias.
From a momentum perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently placed near 36, slipping below the neutral 50 mark and approaching the lower band of the range. This placement indicates weakening momentum and suggests that bearish pressure has intensified in the short term. However, the index has not yet entered deeply oversold territory, leaving room for further downside if selling persists. Meanwhile, the MACD has turned negative, with the MACD line crossing below the signal line and the histogram expanding on the downside. This development confirms a short-term bearish crossover and highlights the possibility of continued corrective movement unless momentum indicators stabilise.
Technically, the immediate support zone is placed near the 200-DMA near 57,450, which may act as the next major support area. On the upside, resistance is seen near 59,200, followed by a stronger hurdle around 60,600, where the 21-DMA is positioned. For the index to regain bullish traction, it must reclaim these levels with sustained buying interest. In the near term, the structure suggests continued consolidation with a downward bias, although sharp pullback rallies may emerge if support levels attract value buying.
