Stock recommendations for 9 March from MarketSmith India

The Sensex plunged 1,097 points, or 1.4%, to close at 78,918.90, while the Nifty 50 fell 315 points, or 1.3%, to 24,450.45. Mid- and small-cap stocks, however, outperformed the benchmarks despite ending in the red. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.67%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.22%.