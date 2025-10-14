Stock recommendations for 14 October from MarketSmith India

The index closed the day on a flat note, yet its firm stance above all its key moving averages underscores the ongoing strength within the banking space. The index’s resilience suggests that sustained momentum could push it toward the previous high of 57,628, implying an upside of nearly 2% from the current levels. That said, given the recent uptrend, a phase of mild profit-booking at higher levels appears likely. On the downside, crucial support levels are placed at 55,300 and 55,000, which may act as a strong base for short-term stability and potential buying opportunities during any corrective pullbacks.