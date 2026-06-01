Stock recommendations for 1 June from MarketSmith India

From a momentum perspective, the 14-day RSI is placed at 46.91, remaining below the neutral 50 mark and indicating subdued momentum. Although RSI has stabilized from oversold territory seen earlier in the correction, it has yet to generate a decisive bullish signal. The MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line still below the zero line despite a modest positive crossover attempt. This suggests that downside momentum is easing, but a confirmed trend reversal has not yet emerged. The combination of a recovering RSI and a gradually improving MACD histogram indicates that selling pressure is moderating. However, momentum remains insufficient to support a sustained upward move without fresh buying interest.