Stock recommendations for 1 June from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity benchmarks witnessed intense selling pressure in the final hour of trading on Friday, wiping out all early-morning gains and settling deep in the red. Nifty 50 slumped 1.50% (or 359.40 points) to finish at 23,547.75, swinging sharply from its intraday high of 24,002.80, while the BSE Sensex plummeted 1,092 points to close at 74,775.74.
The steep late-session sell-off was exacerbated by large-scale institutional volume churn and volatile outflows triggered by the scheduled MSCI index rebalancing adjustment. The broader market breadth turned distinctly bearish, with the advance-decline ratio closing heavily in favour of the bears at 1,145 stocks advancing, 2,171 stocks declining, while 106 stocks remained unchanged.
On the sectoral front, intense unwinding was seen in Nifty Oil & Gas (-2.47%), Metal (-2.02%), and Auto (-1.96%). On the other hand, Nifty IT (+0.60%) offered a defensive cushion, led by gains in heavyweight tech stocks. Domestically, investor sentiment was further weighed down by cautious notes from the IMD regarding monsoon progression, which, combined with heavy institutional rebalancing flows, kept participants firmly on the back foot.