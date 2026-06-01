Stock recommendations for 1 June from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity benchmarks witnessed intense selling pressure in the final hour of trading on Friday, wiping out all early-morning gains and settling deep in the red. Nifty 50 slumped 1.50% (or 359.40 points) to finish at 23,547.75, swinging sharply from its intraday high of 24,002.80, while the BSE Sensex plummeted 1,092 points to close at 74,775.74.
The Indian equity benchmarks witnessed intense selling pressure in the final hour of trading on Friday, wiping out all early-morning gains and settling deep in the red. Nifty 50 slumped 1.50% (or 359.40 points) to finish at 23,547.75, swinging sharply from its intraday high of 24,002.80, while the BSE Sensex plummeted 1,092 points to close at 74,775.74.
The steep late-session sell-off was exacerbated by large-scale institutional volume churn and volatile outflows triggered by the scheduled MSCI index rebalancing adjustment. The broader market breadth turned distinctly bearish, with the advance-decline ratio closing heavily in favour of the bears at 1,145 stocks advancing, 2,171 stocks declining, while 106 stocks remained unchanged.
The steep late-session sell-off was exacerbated by large-scale institutional volume churn and volatile outflows triggered by the scheduled MSCI index rebalancing adjustment. The broader market breadth turned distinctly bearish, with the advance-decline ratio closing heavily in favour of the bears at 1,145 stocks advancing, 2,171 stocks declining, while 106 stocks remained unchanged.
On the sectoral front, intense unwinding was seen in Nifty Oil & Gas (-2.47%), Metal (-2.02%), and Auto (-1.96%). On the other hand, Nifty IT (+0.60%) offered a defensive cushion, led by gains in heavyweight tech stocks. Domestically, investor sentiment was further weighed down by cautious notes from the IMD regarding monsoon progression, which, combined with heavy institutional rebalancing flows, kept participants firmly on the back foot.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Neogen Chemicals Ltd (current price: ₹1,863)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong specialty chemicals portfolio, growing presence in lithium chemicals, beneficiary of EV battery ecosystem growth, high entry barriers in niche products, diverse customer base, strong R&D capabilities, expansion into advanced chemical segments, import substitution opportunity, long-term demand visibility, increasing export opportunities, focus on value-added products, beneficiary of China+1 theme, capacity expansion supporting growth, strong industry tailwinds, and improving product mix potential
- Key metrics: P/E: 171.01, 52-week high: ₹1,887.00, volume: ₹35.52
- Technical analysis: Tight range breakout
- Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, dependence on lithium market dynamics, execution risk in capacity expansion, regulatory and environmental compliance risks, high competition in specialty chemicals, demand slowdown in end-user industries, margin pressure from input costs, customer concentration risk, project delay risk, working capital intensive operations, forex fluctuation impact, technology and process risks, global economic slowdown affecting demand, cyclical downturn in chemical markets, and valuation risk during weaker growth periods.
- Buy: ₹1,844–1,872
- Target price: ₹2,200 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,730
Buy: Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank Limited (current price: ₹692)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong asset quality profile, healthy CASA base, consistent profitability track record, strong presence in South India, conservative lending approach, healthy capital adequacy, strong return ratios (ROA/ROE), low NPA levels, growing retail loan portfolio, stable deposit franchise, improving digital banking capabilities, well-established regional brand, strong net interest margins, focus on secured lending, and attractive valuation relative to peers.
- Key metrics: P/E:8.04, 52-week high: ₹770.00, volume: ₹23.12 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA
- Risk factors: Geographic concentration risk, intense competition from larger banks, slower growth compared to private banks, interest rate cycle impact, credit cost escalation risk, dependence on regional economic activity, CASA growth pressure, regulatory compliance risks, margin pressure from deposit costs, rising competition for deposits, economic slowdown affecting asset quality, technology and cybersecurity risks, limited diversification across regions, talent acquisition and retention challenges, and valuation re-rating may be gradual.
- Buy at: ₹685–695
- Target price: ₹1,790 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹660
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equities ended sharply lower on May 29, with broad-based selling pressure dragging benchmark indices lower through the session. Nifty 50 declined 359.40 points, or 1.50%, to close at 23,547.75, after trading in a range of 23,484.75–24,002.80, while Sensex also witnessed significant losses amid weak market sentiment. Selling intensified in the latter half of the session, indicating profit-booking and risk aversion ahead of key domestic and global developments.
Market breadth remained decisively negative, with 1,145 stocks advancing, 2,171 declining, and 106 remaining unchanged, reflecting widespread weakness across sectors. On the sectoral front, Nifty Oil & Gas (-2.47%), Metal (-2.02%), Auto (-1.96%), Healthcare (-1.86%), Consumer Durables (-1.62%), Financial Services (-1.55%), FMCG (-1.51%) and Pharma (-1.50%) were among the major laggards. On the other hand, Nifty IT was the sole notable outperformer, gaining 0.60% and providing limited support to the broader market.
From a technical perspective, Nifty 50 witnessed a decisive bearish session, closing at 23,547.75 with a large red candlestick and significantly higher trading volumes, indicating strong distribution activity and aggressive selling pressure. The index remained under pressure throughout the day and eventually broke below the short-term consolidation range, reinforcing the negative price structure. Momentum indicators have also become less constructive. The 14-day RSI has slipped to 43.37 and moved below its signal line, indicating fading bullish momentum and a shift toward a neutral-to-bearish bias.
The MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line positioned below the signal line and the histogram showing only marginal positive readings after a prolonged period of weakness. The recent flattening and rollover in momentum indicate that the earlier recovery attempt has lost traction.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has downgraded to an “Uptrend under pressure” from a “Confirmed uptrend”.
Technically, the index weakened further after decisively breaching 23,600 and closing below this crucial level, signaling a deterioration in near-term market sentiment. The breakdown reflects sustained selling pressure and reinforces the prevailing bearish undertone in the market. Going forward, it is likely to find immediate support in 23,200–23,100, while a deeper correction could extend toward 22,700. On the upside, 24,000 remains a critical hurdle for the bulls. A decisive close above this level would indicate a revival in buying momentum and could pave the way for an advance toward 24,500 over the coming sessions.
How did Nifty Bank perform on Friday?
Nifty Bank witnessed a weak trading session and opened on a negative note, reflecting cautious sentiment among market participants. The index opened at 54,748.30, touched an intraday high of 55,184.45, slipped to a low of 54,116.15, and eventually closed at 54,239.20, down 614.65 points (-1.12%). After testing the day’s high in early trade, profit booking intensified, leading to sustained selling pressure through the session and resulting in a close near the lower end of the day’s range. The index continues to trade below its key short- and intermediate-term moving averages, indicating a lack of bullish conviction. Technically, the recent sequence of lower-highs and lower-lows suggests a continuation of the prevailing corrective phase, while repeated failures near resistance levels indicate supply emerging on rallies.
From a momentum perspective, the 14-day RSI is placed at 46.91, remaining below the neutral 50 mark and indicating subdued momentum. Although RSI has stabilized from oversold territory seen earlier in the correction, it has yet to generate a decisive bullish signal. The MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line still below the zero line despite a modest positive crossover attempt. This suggests that downside momentum is easing, but a confirmed trend reversal has not yet emerged. The combination of a recovering RSI and a gradually improving MACD histogram indicates that selling pressure is moderating. However, momentum remains insufficient to support a sustained upward move without fresh buying interest.
Technically, immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed near 54,100–54,000, followed by a stronger support zone around 53,500. On the upside, 54,500–54,600 remains the first resistance area, coinciding with the 21- and 50-DMA, while a decisive breakout above 55,200 would be required to improve the near-term technical structure. If the index trades below these resistance levels, rallies are likely to face selling pressure. Looking ahead, price action may remain range-bound with a negative bias amid persistent FII outflows, mixed global cues, and uncertainty surrounding interest-rate expectations. A sustained move above resistance could trigger short covering, whereas a break below support may accelerate downside pressure toward lower levels.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.