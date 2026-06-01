Stock recommendations for 1 June from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity benchmarks witnessed intense selling pressure in the final hour of trading on Friday, wiping out all early-morning gains and settling deep in the red. Nifty 50 slumped 1.50% (or 359.40 points) to finish at 23,547.75, swinging sharply from its intraday high of 24,002.80, while the BSE Sensex plummeted 1,092 points to close at 74,775.74.