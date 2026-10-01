Stock market recap: On Wednesday, Indian equities ended a volatile session lower, extending losses for a third straight day and closing out a bruising September. Nifty 50 fell 95.75 points, or 0.42%, to close at 22,620.45, its lowest close in about six months, while Sensex slipped 48.78 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 72,480.29 as gains in banking heavyweights cushioned the decline.
Stock recommendations for 1 October from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 1 October. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: On Wednesday, Indian equities ended a volatile session lower, extending losses for a third straight day and closing out a bruising September. Nifty 50 fell 95.75 points, or 0.42%, to close at 22,620.45, its lowest close in about six months, while Sensex slipped 48.78 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 72,480.29 as gains in banking heavyweights cushioned the decline.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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