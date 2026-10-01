Stock recommendations for 1 October from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank opened lower at 54,175.90, marginally above its intraday low of 54,174.30. Strong buying subsequently emerged from lower levels, lifting the index to an intraday high of 55,135.50 before it closed at 54,633.05, gaining 373.10 points or 0.69%. However, profit booking near the session high erased a sizeable portion of the recovery, leaving a prominent upper shadow. The candle reflects demand around 54,150–54,200 but also highlights supply above 55,000. Despite the positive close, the index remains below its 21-, 50-, 100-, and 200-SMA, maintaining the broader bearish structure. A sustained follow-through above today’s high is therefore required before interpreting the rebound as a credible reversal rather than short covering.