Stock recommendations for 1 October from MarketSmith India

The index extended its decline, slipping below key supports as it breached the 50-DMA, 100-DMA, and the recent trendline breakout zone. The critical support now lies at 24,500–24,400, with a decisive close below this band likely to accelerate selling toward 24,200. On the upside, resistance is clustered near 24,950–25,000, aligned with the 100-DMA, and only a sustained move above this zone can signal renewed strength and a potential reversal. Until then, volatility is expected to persist, with 24,800–25,100 as the pivotal range to track for near-term direction.