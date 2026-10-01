Stock recommendations for 1 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: On Wednesday, Indian equities ended a volatile session lower, extending losses for a third straight day and closing out a bruising September. Nifty 50 fell 95.75 points, or 0.42%, to close at 22,620.45, its lowest close in about six months, while Sensex slipped 48.78 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 72,480.29 as gains in banking heavyweights cushioned the decline.