Stock recommendations for 1 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: On Wednesday, Indian equities ended a volatile session lower, extending losses for a third straight day and closing out a bruising September. Nifty 50 fell 95.75 points, or 0.42%, to close at 22,620.45, its lowest close in about six months, while Sensex slipped 48.78 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 72,480.29 as gains in banking heavyweights cushioned the decline.
Stock market recap: On Wednesday, Indian equities ended a volatile session lower, extending losses for a third straight day and closing out a bruising September. Nifty 50 fell 95.75 points, or 0.42%, to close at 22,620.45, its lowest close in about six months, while Sensex slipped 48.78 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 72,480.29 as gains in banking heavyweights cushioned the decline.
The indices rose in early trade as crude oil prices eased and bets on further U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes cooled. However, selling in Pharma and Metal stocks erased those gains. Healthcare was the biggest drag, falling 2.35%, followed by Consumer Durables and Metals. Banks led the gains, with Nifty Bank 0.69% ahead of quarterly business updates, while Autos also ended higher. Railway stocks such as IRCTC, RVNL, and Ircon rallied up to 14% on heavy volumes.
Nifty lost about 6% in September, weighed down by high crude prices, rising bond yields, and heavy foreign selling. Breadth was mildly negative, with 1,740 stocks advancing, 1,813 stocks declining, and 132 remaining unchanged.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited (current price: ₹171)
- Why it’s recommended: Backward-integrated fertilizer business (rock phosphate to SSP/DAP/NPK) improves margins and ensures supply-chain control, while rising fertilizer demand supports volume growth. Ongoing capacity expansion through the Dhule plant and a strong pan-India distribution network across multiple states can drive future revenue growth.
- Key metrics: P/E: 49.41, 52-week high: ₹174.94, volume: ₹24.26 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Profitability remains exposed to fluctuations in raw material prices (rock phosphate, Sulphur, phosphoric acid) and changes in fertilizer subsidy policies. Agriculture-linked demand is dependent on monsoon conditions and farm economics, which can impact fertilizer consumption.
- Buy: ₹169–172
- Target price: ₹195 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹162
Buy: Molbio Diagnostics Limited (current price: ₹1,310)
- Why it’s recommended: Proprietary Truenat molecular diagnostics platform with recurring consumables/test-kit revenue provides a scalable, high-margin growth engine. Expanding the international footprint and growing the product pipeline across infectious diseases, digital pathology, and portable radiology offer strong long-term growth opportunities.
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹1,686.80, volume: ₹409.08 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Revenue concentration around the Truenat platform and infectious disease testing increases dependence on the continued success of a single ecosystem. Significant exposure to government and institutional healthcare programs can create procurement, pricing, and regulatory risks.
- Buy at: ₹1,297-1,317
- Target price: ₹1,700 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,195
Nifty 50 recap
On 30 September, Indian equities ended a volatile session lower with late selling erasing intraday gains. Nifty 50 fell 95.75 points, or 0.42%, to 22,620.45, after trading between 22,595.20 and 22,809.35, while Sensex slipped 48.78 points, or 0.07%, to 72,480.29.
Market breadth was mildly negative, with 1,740 stocks advancing, 1,813 stocks declining, and 132 remaining unchanged. This translates into an advance-decline ratio of about 0.96, indicating that weakness extended beyond the benchmarks.
On the sectoral front, Media (+2.74%), Realty (+1.62%), Private Banks (+0.95%), and PSU Banks (+0.54%) provided support. On the other hand, Healthcare (-2.57%), Pharma (-1.84%), Metal (-1.50%), and Consumer Durables (-1.35%) came under pressure. ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and InterGlobe Aviation was the Nifty gainers, while Max Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals were prominent laggards. Elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign selling remained key sentiment headwinds.
Nifty 50 technical setup remains decisively bearish, with the index closing at 22,620.45, down 0.42%, and extending its sequence of lower-highs and lower-lows. Price action has broken below the horizontal consolidation structure visible on the daily chart and continues to trade below all key moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing downtrend. The shorter-term moving average is falling sharply, while the medium- and long-term averages remain well above the index, suggesting that the broader trend remains under pressure.
Momentum indicators corroborate with the weak price structure: the RSI has slipped to 25.27, below 30, indicating deeply oversold conditions. While this increases the possibility of a short-term technical rebound, the RSI has yet to show a meaningful bullish reversal signal. Meanwhile, the MACD remains firmly below the zero line, with the MACD line at -320.33 below the signal line at -262.50 and a negative histogram, confirming sustained downside momentum.
The index extended its losing streak, with the near-term technical setup remaining under pressure. On the downside, 22,600–22,500 remains key support area. A sustained break below this band could accelerate selling pressure and open the possibility of a further decline toward 22,200–22,000. On the upside, any near-term recovery is likely to face initial resistance around 23,000–23,100, a key technical hurdle that emerged after the recent breakdown.
How Nifty Bank Performed
Nifty Bank opened lower at 54,175.90, marginally above its intraday low of 54,174.30. Strong buying subsequently emerged from lower levels, lifting the index to an intraday high of 55,135.50 before it closed at 54,633.05, gaining 373.10 points or 0.69%. However, profit booking near the session high erased a sizeable portion of the recovery, leaving a prominent upper shadow. The candle reflects demand around 54,150–54,200 but also highlights supply above 55,000. Despite the positive close, the index remains below its 21-, 50-, 100-, and 200-SMA, maintaining the broader bearish structure. A sustained follow-through above today’s high is therefore required before interpreting the rebound as a credible reversal rather than short covering.
The RSI recovered to 34.00 from near-oversold territory but remains below its signal average of 38.15 and beneath the neutral 50 level, indicating that momentum is still weak. No bullish divergence is clearly visible on the daily chart. MACD remains below zero, with the MACD line at approximately −653.15, below the signal line near −459.21. The negative histogram around −193.94 confirms continuing downside momentum. Nevertheless, the RSI rebound and buying near 54,175 suggest selling pressure may be temporarily stretched. Momentum confirmation would require RSI reclaiming 40–45 alongside a narrowing negative MACD histogram.
Immediate support is placed at 54,175–54,000. A decisive breach could expose 53,500 and subsequently 52,800. Resistance is positioned at 55,135, followed by the 21-SMA near 56,223 and the 100-SMA around 56,532. The 50- and 200-SMA zone of 56,950–57,150 represents a stronger supply cluster. The near-term bias remains cautious while the index trades below 55,135 and all key SMAs. Rising crude prices, rupee weakness, elevated global yields, and persistent foreign selling may restrict banking-sector recovery, though surplus domestic liquidity could cushion declines. What changes? Sustained movement above 55,135 could extend the rebound toward 56,200; failure to defend 54,000 would restore bearish momentum.
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