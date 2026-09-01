Stock recommendations for 1 September from MarketSmith India

On the downside, a decisive break below 24,100–24,000 would weaken the prevailing technical setup and could extend the corrective move toward 23,900–23,800. Conversely, on the upside, the 21-DMA near 24,400 is likely to act as the immediate hurdle. A sustained close above this level would signal improving short-term momentum and could pave the way for a broader recovery toward 24,700, where the 200-DMA is currently positioned.